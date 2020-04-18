The “Rollback of mileage standards may gut climate change push” story (April 1) shows how liberal media misuse facts and omit others to propel their agendas.
The government decree, beginning in 1975, required new cars to get five percent better miles per gallon annually. This caused mpg for cars to double by 2010 (pewtrusts.org). The ultimate goal was an unrealistic and dangerous 54-plus mpg. Why dangerous? If daughter drives the family econobox and a drunk hits her with an old (strong) vehicle, the pre-Trump rule could gravely injure her: Carmakers downsized the weight of most cars (less steel) to help achieve the utopian “54 someday” fantasy. Let’s remember the physics of crashes didn’t get to vote on the liberal-Dem law. Prudence doesn’t go hand in hand with political law-making. The Dem party doesn’t care about your daughter, just about posturing and getting utopian votes. The hysterical article promises the Trump rule will cause “more Americans dying from air pollution.” Please, tell both sides fairly.
Most of “the push” for more mpg has already been achieved. The mpg has already doubled! When I saw the article’s title, I expected to read that Trump might be saying 20 mpg is ok. But no; it’s just that the Associated Press types are mad that their “march to California utopia” was interrupted by Reason. No gutting is occurring. In fact, the push toward utopia continues…just at the 1.5 rate instead of 5. The Dems overdid a good thing and must face that fact. We’ll never know how many avoidable injuries and deaths resulted from the 54-mpg law.
ROBERT A. YOUNG
ROANOKE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.