Robert A. Young stated in his letter of February 24, the “National Popular Vote Interstate Compact is unconstitutional.” It would behoove him to first actually read the constitution and any rulings related to the issue before he makes comments about it. If he had researched the issue he would have found the following.
The Constitution does say in Article 1, Section 10 “No State shall, without the Consent of Congress… enter into any Agreement or Compact with another State…” However, the Supreme Court ruled in Virginia v. Tennessee (1893) that a compact or agreement between states only requires congressional approval if it would “encroach upon or impair the supremacy of the United States.”
The Constitution vests the power of choosing electors for the Electoral College entirely to the states; Article 2, Section 2 reads, “Each State shall appoint, in such manner as the legislature thereof may direct…” or simply put, a state can allocate their electoral votes however they want. Since the Constitution vests in states the power to award electoral votes to a candidate as they chose, this Compact does not encroach on federal power in any way. Therefore it is not prohibited by the Constitution and can not be unconstitutional.
In regard to the many so-called 2nd Amendment sanctuaries, their supporters and those claiming that the gun control laws put forth by the Virginia legislature are unconstitutional, once again you should do some research before you speak. In the 2008 case, District of Columbia v. Heller, the Supreme Court told us that we have a constitutional right to possess firearms for self-defense, at least within our homes. But the opinion never suggested that this right was unconditional or immune from all regulation. In fact, Mr. Conservative himself, Justice Scalia, writing for the majority, said just the opposite. He specifically said that “the right secured by the Second Amendment is not unlimited.” One should also note the actions taken by the Virginia legislature have already passed federal court scrutiny in other states.
LOUIS BYRD
ROANOKE
