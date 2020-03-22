I found the letter to the editor by Keith and Megan Johnson ("Va. Democrats are tyrants," March 15) to be extremely offensive. Legislators did not ban people from owning guns, they merely passed common sense gun legislation which will save lives.

Did the Johnsons even read the legislation that was passed? Did The Roanoke Times investigate to see if they were gun runners before printing this piece of trash in the paper? The Roanoke Times is walking a very fine line if it wants to keep my subscription. One more piece of trash like this and my subscription is toast.

GENE STUCKEY

ROANOKE

