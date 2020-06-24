People like Collette Barry-Rec and Ernie Hilliker frighten me (June 1 letters). If they believe Trump is a true leader and not a liar they should check "Fact Checker." Trump has 19,127 false claims in 1,226 days. Vice President Joe Biden has a long way to go to catch him in lies. If Trump is a true leader are Barry-Rec and Hilliker drinking their daily dose of Clorox and taking hydroxychloroquine?

Next maybe they will drink "kool-aid," after all he is their leader. It's people like them and Trump that are making America the laughing stock of the world, not making America great again. It's time for the Americans to take back their country and make it great again.

ANN RICHARDS HEWITT

VINTON

