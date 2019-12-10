In July President Trump stated that the Constitution gives him “the right to do whatever I want.” Unchecked, Mr. Trump will become the Founding Father’s worst nightmare, King Donald. George Mason, a delegate to the U.S. Constitutional Convention of 1787, warned, “Shall any man be above justice? Shall the man who has practiced corruption, and by means procured his appointment in the first instance, be suffered to escape punishment by repeating his guilt?” Recently, Judge Ketanji Brown of the Federal District Court for the District of Columbia ruled against Trump’s attempt to block the testimony of White House counsel Don McGahn II. She ended her opinion by writing, “Stated simply, the primary takeaway from the past 250 years of recorded American history is that presidents are not kings.”
Defenders of President Trump and others who are just worn out by his constant tweets and bombastic behavior say, “Let Trump be Trump.” But allowing him to be Trump means he will continue to serve his personal interests, not those of the nation. Exonerated by the results of the Mueller report, the President withheld military aid to pressure the new Ukrainian president to investigate a political rival, Joe Biden. His supporters say “that’s just Trump being Trump. Not quite right but no big deal.” It is a big deal! If the Congress and the courts do not confront Trump’s bullying, who knows what his next actions will be?
FRANK SETTLE
LEXINGTON
