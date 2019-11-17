We don't acknowledge the crisis that our world is battling everyday of global poverty. Those who have been fortunate enough to have clean water, food, education and quality health care find themselves taking for granted these basic necessities, but I think it's time to start acknowledging those who don't have this fortune.
I think it's time for us to start genuinely fighting for those who are voiceless in discussions about their own well beings. Four million newborns are dying in the first month of life, 22 million infants are not protected by diseases, 870 million people are suffering from hunger, one billion children are not going to survive.
These numbers are unfathomable and we have to do something to change it. So I urge all reading this to reach out to their representatives and ask that they support the International Affairs Budget, which the Trump administration has already cut. This budget is only .8% of the entire national budget. The amount of time and money we spend in other countries with aid to national defense, we could be aiding cleaner water, easier access to food and health services.
You can email Congress now through The Borgen Project and have your voice heard on the issue of global poverty.
I urge my representatives, Senator Mark Warner and Senator Tim Kaine to support the International Affairs Budget.
Borgen Project Supporter,
HANNAH PENNANT
RADFORD
