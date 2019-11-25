Let’s remember that the “No” vote Morgan Griffith cast on Halloween Day was not on a resolution to remove President Trump. It was not even on a resolution to impeach him so that the investigation could move to the Senate.

Let’s remember that it was a vote against even continuing the current investigation, which has already found that the President committed a crime (US Code 30121 makes it a felony for a person to solicit campaign assistance from a foreign entity), and that the swag he waved in committing it was our tax dollars.

So when will it be important for us to remember this? How about when a President Warren or a President Klobuchar asks Iraq or Canada for dirt on her 2024 opponent?

Nothing to see here, folks, let’s just move along.

PAUL METZ

BLACKSBURG

