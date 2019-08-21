I applaud active participation in the politics of our nation. The lack of participation in our common election process is something that should be a concern of all citizens. In fact only 47% of Americans voted in the 2018 election. For a nation that was built on representative government, this statistic should concern everyone.
We are a nation of ideas and freedoms. The very first amendment created by the founding fathers focused solely on this point, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press, or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
These words are important. They respect everyone’s rights including those respecting religion as well as the press.
What concerns me today is that our special habitat at Smith Mountain Lake is becoming wrapped up in the same divisiveness and bullying that engulfs Washington, D.C. This past July 4 weekend I was struck by the sizable flotilla promoting ‘Trump 2020’. In all honesty it was, to me, an inappropriate and intrusive act by supporters of this President at a place that thousands come to during this holiday to relax, decompress and get away from the tensions of the world.
SML is a special place. And regardless of ones political beliefs, I would simply ask that they not be flashed in my face when my family and I come here to simply have fun and relax. Whether wearing a MAGA hat at Kroger, participating in a flotilla on the lake, or hanging political signs in your place of business, I am simply suggesting that we keep that to a minimum here. There is a time and place for everything.
Please SML, let's depoliticize the lake life. Let's just try to get along, be a community and enjoy each others company without playing into the divisions being felt elsewhere in the country. In the words of Thomas Jefferson, “I never considered a difference of opinion in politics, in religion, in philosophy, as cause for withdrawing from a friend.” Let’s respect our lake time.
DAVID STEVENS
MONETA