As an American I have “grave” concern for the future of our country. As an American that considers himself an Independent I have problems with some of the far left proposals by the Democrats and equal concerns about the far right mentality of the Republicans.
As an American I too think that the current two party system we have in place in Washington is broken but do I want to throw out our “democratic republic” with the bath water? No.
We are seeing the three coequal branches of our government systematically devolve into one where both the Judicial and Legislative branch are being run by the Executive branch with NO checks and balances in place. We are seeing the “rule of law” be obliterated before our very eyes and the two branches that are supposed to protect it stand by silently and watch, even worse, condone it!
As an American we should be appalled at what our country is becoming and how we are thought of on the world stage. Each and every day a new “norm” comes out and we sit back and watch it become more and more like an aristocracy rather than the America our forefathers fought to bring into existence.
Russia has stated that their intent was to turn our citizens against each other and more and more they are realizing their success with increasing involvement in our daily lives as well as our election. Currently the Senate is sitting on three bills to protect the integrity of of our election process and yet they do nothing, as an American we should all be furious with this dereliction of duty to us, the American people.
As an American I want my grandson to grow up in the America that is free, not under some monarch that believes he or she is above the law. As an American I am concerned deeply about our future and so should you. America the great, let’s keep it that way!
CLEMENT L. DODSON JR.
RADFORD
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.