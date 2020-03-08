I am grateful to live in a country that protects and values our right to voice our beliefs and concerns. Our narratives, the words we use, create our realities. The increasing energies that stoke the fires of fear and privilege are harmful to us individually and collectively.
Please join me. Here. Pause in whatever you are doing. Sit down. It's fine. Notice where you are and then just breathe. Bring your awareness to the movement of your breath. Inhale belly rises, exhale belly falls. When thoughts arise, give them a mental nod and then come back to your breath.
From this quiet space of noticing, please let me offer some thoughts about finding our common ground, our shared humanity. Yes, common ground and shared humanity no matter from where we have come, what we have done or not done, how we look and how we have chosen to live. For the wisdom of the ages reminds us that there are universal, everlasting truths that run through our lives and tie us together: God/Spirit, Mother, Father, Home, Love, Safety, Nature, Peace, Good, Bad, Birth, Change and Death. The individual stories are as different as the views that get shaped by experiences – yet the underlying heart beats the same in each of us.
Become happier with respectfully, agreeing to disagree on some details. Soften judgments and personal barriers to entry - pause into remembering our common ground for the sake of humanity.
KATHY KNIZNER
ROANOKE
