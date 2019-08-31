An idea to ponder: let in all the immigrants, reinstate the Works Progress Administration, hire top engineers and architects from Virginia Tech and the University of Virginia, rebuild all the dangerous, crumbling bridges in the lower 48. Maybe the Koch brothers could contribute the first billion dollars as start-up funds.

The WPA is responsible for many of our beautiful parks, parkways, man-made lakes and buildings such as Riverside High School in Indianapolis and the Soldiers Memorial Military Museum in St. Louis. Never heard of them? Use Google. 

PEGGY DAVIS

FINCASTLE

