According to the editorial “Very fine people” (August 13), there were zero people there simply to express dismay over the proposed removal of Charlottesville’s equestrian statue of Robert E. Lee and the loss of Lee’s name for the park. That is simply not credible. It is most likely there were some very fine people on both sides. After all, Charlottesville is a historic, civilized college community. However, those very same people probably left quickly at the sight of two packs of frothing contenders attacking each other.
Most people understand that monuments are ways to remember the past. A country without a past lives in chaos. Build new memorials, but let’s safeguard what others have left. Let’s love our country along with our flawed forebears. We cannot change history, but we can learn from history.
GAIL TANSILL LAMBERT
ROANOKE