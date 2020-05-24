Pet stores that sell puppies claim that their puppies come from USDA licensed and inspected breeders, not puppy mills. The Humane Society of the United States’ 2020 Horrible Hundred report lists 100 known puppy mills around the country, where authorities found issues such as emaciated or injured dogs and sick puppies living in filth. More than half of the breeders in the report are USDA licensed.
The USDA is in charge of regulating dog breeders who sell to pet stores or over the internet. This year’s Horrible Hundred report reinforces what the Washington Post reported several times. Data shows that the USDA has drastically reduced Animal Welfare Act enforcement at puppy mills. In recent years, USDA citations of breeders have dropped by 60% and enforcement actions have decreased over 90%, making it highly unlikely a bad breeder will have their license revoked. The USDA’s inspector guidelines have been weakened so much that they no longer explicitly prohibit the use of gunshot as euthanasia or even require sick animals to be taken to a veterinarian.
Clearly, current laws aren’t doing enough to protect dogs in puppy mills. We need to pass stronger laws, make enforcement a priority and end the sale of puppies in pet stores, because the public can’t be assured that the USDA is inspecting pet store suppliers as they should. Dog lovers should consider shelter adoption instead, or find out how to get a puppy responsibly at humanesociety.org/puppy.
MATTHEW BROWN
ROANOKE
