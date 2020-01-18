Kudos to Bill Kopcial of Roanoke for his letter "Democrats can't run this country" (December 19). He hit the nail on the head. In the same light when did the Speaker of the House gain the authority to tell the Senate how to conduct its business? She said in Friday's paper (December 20), "So far we haven't seen anything that looks fair to us." Was she talking about her own agenda or what?
GILL ROSEBERRY
SALEM
