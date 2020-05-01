Before the pandemic, more than 450,000 kids in Virginia relied on the free and reduced-price meals they received at school. We know this number is growing because almost half a million people have filed for jobless benefits in Virginia since mid-March.
As the need in our state increases, we’re fortunate to have dedicated and compassionate nutrition teams who are going above and beyond at school districts across the state. All of Virginia’s 132 school districts mobilized to offer emergency meal distribution programs. For example, in Montgomery County, teams are distributing approximately 9,000 meals per day via bus routes to children. Thanks to a grant from the Dairy Alliance, the district has been able to rent a refrigerated truck to transport milk to students. In Roanoke City, nutrition staff have prepared over 300,000 meals since schools closed in March.
This Friday happens to be School Lunch Hero Day, an opportunity to highlight the impact that school nutrition professionals have on every child who comes through the cafeteria. During the pandemic, the work of school nutrition staff teams has been nothing short of heroic. Today and every day, we thank them.
SARAH STEELY
NO KID HUNGRY VIRGINIA
RICHMOND
