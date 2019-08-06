I also wish to register my deep appreciation for Dave Gresham's commentary on June 20 explaining that "Life begins and ends with breathing." He expressed so clearly the concept of the beginning and ending of life with such great compassion and intelligence.
His letter deserves to be reprinted in a more prominent place than in the letters section. It also deserves to receive wider publication throughout our country where there is so much ill informed debate about abortion. Kudos to Dave Gresham.
ARLEAN LAMBERT
BLACKSBURG