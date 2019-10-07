Few articles have touched me as much as the “You Docs” article on kindness in the Sept. 18 newspaper ("Kindness has amazing health benefits"). Who would have thought that amazing health benefits could have been documented in scientific studies as a result of simple acts of kindness or volunteering?
I loved the fact that the acts do not have to be grand or even planned. They can be as random as opening a door for someone OR letting someone open a door for oneself. They also mentioned how volunteering promotes robust good health. It is awesome how many times science validated basic Christian principles.
I firmly and joyfully believe that as we show our younger generations how to care for others as much (or more) than we care for ourselves that our nation will prosper with blessings as one nation under God. “Be kind to one another.”
KATE CAMPBELL
ROANOKE
