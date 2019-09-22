In the summer of 1960 there were posters depicting President Adnan Menderes kicking a cat on display throughout Turkey. He had been deposed in May and was imprisoned awaiting trial. He was charged with lying, embezzlement, all the usual reasons for a coup d’état.
I was in Turkey as a young engineer working at Incirlik Air Base. Incirlik’s primary mission was spying on Russia. In the process of renting an apartment in Adana I befriended a wealthy Turk. Why, I asked him, if President Menderes had committed such crimes were there depictions of him kicking a cat? It’s all about getting power he explained. He went on to speak of the complicated cat lore in Turkey, and why cats are never harmed. The coup was put before the unwitting public with contrived emotion.
The conversation was a stunning introduction to the informal fallacy of straw man politics. I should have known growing up near Chicago. It is the politician’s, and the buffoon’s tradecraft.
Fifty-nine years later, what’s changed?
Killing radical Islamists has been added to Incirlik’s mission statement.
Turkey is reverting to fundamentalist Islamic governance. It’s about getting absolute power.
At home, straw man politics is the rage as Democrats try to null an election result they will not accept. One after another; Russia, collusion, pollution, racism, fascism, whatever “cat” the media will “kick.” Anything to get power.
We all have the same 24 hours a day to spend. Democrats use their time to attack and resist. They are always in front of a camera ranting. No time for serious border legislation, or infrastructure, or things that really matter.
While Democrats were resisting, their party was taken over by Socialists. The radical left filled the void. The Democrat Party is essentially gone and our country will suffer enormously as a result.
And, Russia? They learned to sow hatred and division amongst us using politicians and mainstream media as their mouthpiece. Their astounding success is at our peril. A country divided against itself shall not long endure.
PAUL BOYENGA
DALEVILLE
