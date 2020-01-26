An open letter to the legislators of Virginia. Now that the Democratic party is the majority party in Virginia you have the opportunity and duty to do what is best for Virginia. There is a temptation to enact all manner of legislation that you may feel is needed by Virginians. However, I implore you not to CALIFORNIA VIRGINIA. The citizens of Virginia generally love the standards of living in this beautiful state. This could easily be ruined by ill conceived legislation.
The way to California Virginia is to give infinite power to the bureaucracy. The California state employees union has grown to a point that the elected government officials are held captive by the bureaucracy. Social programs, environmental regulations, etc., all are enacted for one reason, not to address the problems they supposedly are tying to remedy, instead the regulations are to add more employees, hence more union members. Legislators in California are scared to buck the union bosses.
Virginia, in the past, has had government employees who are dedicated and looked to serve the citizens of this great state. These employees have not owed allegiance to a system whose only goal is to grow and perpetuate itself. We now are seeing problems in some state agencies that are a result of a bloated, do nothing bureaucracy. The agencies write regulations that insure they will not achieve their objectives. A favorite response when there is a problem is, "the regulations do not allow us to intervene." When was the last time a department went out of existence because it had accomplished its goals?
We must look at all programs as to how they affect the well being of all the citizens, not the bureaucracy. State agencies must be accountable to the legislators and to the people, all regulations must benefit the citizens, not the bureaucracy. LET'S KEEP VIRGINIA VIRGINIA.
WILLIAM BREEDLOVE
GILES COUNTY
