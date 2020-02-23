"Mom, where is the snow?" My 4-year old was perplexed - it's winter and time for sledding and snowmen. What can I tell him? Adults made mistakes. We made a mess. We are trying to clean it up so you can have your snow again.
We are in a climate crisis. Coastal Virginia is the second largest U.S. city at risk of severe flooding. Dominion Energy, one of our largest providers, was ranked second-to-last in the country on its energy saving programs. We are already seeing more severe storms and temperature oscillations right here in southwestern Virginia. But, per dollar invested, energy efficiency results in twice as many jobs as fossil fuels. Investing in flooding adaptation will create thousands of new jobs in the manufacturing, construction, engineering and finance sectors.
As a mom of young Virginians, I implore our elected officials to incentivize and prioritize clean energy and other alternatives to heavy polluting and environmentally destructive practices. Just like I tell my kids, there is a mess, and we can find a way to fix it. Please, keep Virginia clean.
SARAH HARING
BLACKSBURG
