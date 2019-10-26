In an effort to attract and especially retain teachers with a high level of education and experience it is time to have a former Montgomery County Public Schools teacher on the school board.

When I began regularly attending school board meetings I was surprised to find out not one of our elected members is a former teacher.

While I am not in District F, the decisions made by the school board effect all our children and our children’s children. Experience teaching young people and knowledge of what it is like to teach in the current climate firsthand will help the school board and our children.

I am a parent of an elementary and middle schooler in our county and I am a graduate of the MCPS school system and the Virginia Tech Human Development program with a concentration in Early Childhood Education. Sue Kass has my support. I hope our neighbors in District F are ready for someone to act on behalf of all the children in Montgomery County.

I hope Sue Kass has your vote!

LINDSEY FOX

BLACKSBURG

