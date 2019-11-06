Here's a fun thought experiment. Imagine that Obama, in a few days' action, had gotten hundreds of ISIS fighters released from prison and turned the Kurds from friend to foe. Imagine the Russians rushing into territory American troops were fleeing.
Now imagine turning on Fox.
PAUL METZ
BLACKSBURG
