I could only cheer when I read the following in your "American or socialist?" lead-in editorial on May 19: "We also are students of history and have a passion for historical accuracy." I had noticed and appreciated this passion for accuracy particularly relating to American history in many previous editorials. I have invariably found these nonpartisan and truly informative--journalism at its best. Thank you!
CHARLIE FINN
FINCASTLE
