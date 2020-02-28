I have never been so disappointed in an elected official as I am with John Edwards. His committee vote on the assault weapons bill was horrific. These guns are not hunting rifles, but are killing machines. They are used in mass murders which are a growing part of our culture. Our Commonwealth is not a Third World country.
It is obvious that John Edwards feels he no longer needs to talk to his constituents. You are a sell-out John, no longer a man of conscious.
T. MICHAEL SMITH
ROANOKE
