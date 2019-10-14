I am writing in support of Jennifer Woofter in her bid to serve the citizens of the 22nd District as their representative to the Virginia House of Delegates. Ms. Woofter supports many of the ideas that I find important such as improved health care for me and my family and expanded high-speed internet so important to the economic development of a community.
This brings me to why I felt the need to write this letter. The letter to the editor on October 3 ("Remember Byron's accomplishments") defends the thousands of dollars Kathy Byron has received from big businesses this cycle and the nearly $100,000 from large telecom lobbyists and companies received in her years in office. It is very difficult to imagine that these companies expect nothing in return. As more and more candidates are refusing to accept corporate big money in the campaigns, why not Ms. Byron when it so directly affects her votes on such items as the Broadband Deployment Act.
Jennifer has been a constant presence in the district during this campaign season. She will not disappear after the election but will continue to work hard to represent all of our citizens and will be available to hear and respond to our concerns.
SARA BRAATEN
BEDFORD
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.