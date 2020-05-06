What if a large portion of the armaments used by the U. S. military were supplied by foreign companies. Would that be a problem? Would that put our survival in the hands of others? Would an enemy attack our suppliers first? The answer would be yes to all of the above and is precisely the reason we have a domestic armaments industry. It’s a question of national security.
Hopefully, the COVID-19 crisis is teaching us that we need to treat medical equipment supplies and medications the same way we treat armaments. Ventilators, personal protective equipment and medications for use in the United States should be produced in the United States. A stockpile of these items should be maintained in each state and production units should be designed so their capacity can be increased dramatically in the event of an emergency. Why? Because it’s a question of national security.
The fact that so many of our generic drugs are produced overseas with minimal quality control is scandalous. Any medication that is deemed essential to the health of Americans needs to be produced in America at a cost that can be borne by any American. While the medications could be produced by private companies, the federal government should exercise strict quality and cost control – because it’s a question of national security.
Finally, if we as a nation are incapable of guaranteeing affordable healthcare for all our citizens, then what is the sense of having a country? The fact that those who die from COVID-19 are disproportionately African American is a strong indication that we have failed to protect and care for one another. It’s a question of national security.
I call on our Congressional representatives to lead the way by introducing legislation that will bring about these enhancements to national security.
ROBERT K. GUTHRIE
ROANOKE
