As Democrats increase their rhetoric about expanded background checks and outlawing "assault" rifles, let's take a moment to review a couple facts.
First, the vast majority of gun deaths in our country are caused by a handgun. The majority of mass shootings are committed with a handgun. We just had one in Virginia Beach where a government employee entered a municipal building and killed 12 of his fellow employees, with a handgun. It didn't get a lot of coverage. Didn't fit the narrative. Most school shootings are committed with a handgun. The deadliest school shooting in our country's history was at Virginia Tech when Seung-Hui Cho killed 32 people and injured 17, with a handgun.
Secondly, while reports are that as many as 90% of Americans support expanded background checks, do they really understand what that means? Any law to check private sales would require a national registration system in order to enforce. Otherwise how would you know if I sold a gun to my neighbor down the road? Registration would be absolutely necessary but no one speaks of it. Democrats want registration for one reason. To facilitate future confiscation. But why outlaw and confiscate a type of gun that, relatively speaking, isn't killing anyone. Who are they a threat to? Tyrants. The very reason we have a Second Amendment.
We don't have a right to hunt in this country. Nor was the Second Amendment written so we could defend our homes. There wasn't a rash of burglaries when our Founders guaranteed this right. They were concerned about one thing only. Tyranny. Second Amendment was intended as a guarantee against tyranny. The very reason Socialists and Democrats must outlaw rifles. You can't defend freedom with a pistol. Don't believe the hype. It's all about power and control. Nothing to do with victims of gun violence. Otherwise we'd be talking about handguns. Molon Labe.
WILLIAM PAXTON
COVINGTON
