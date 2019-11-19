It is time for President Trump to let his ego rest and quit acting like a school yard bully and start acting presidential.
It is time for the Democrats to realize the reason Hillary lost the 2016 election was not because of the Russians but she and the Democrats' failure to connect with the Democrats' base. Her husband warned her, but she ignored his advice and that's why she lost.
It is time for CNN, CNBC, NBC, ABC, CBS, FOX and all the media to report on Trump without bias.
It is time for all Congressmen to place the nation's interest above partisan politics and lobbyists' demands.
It is time for government to reign in spending before it bankrupts us.
It is time to address climate change without bias.
It is time for both the Democrats and Republicans to try and solve our healthcare mess and fix Social Security in a truly bipartisan way.
It is time that we all treated each other with kindness and respect. A simple thank you and a smile will go a long way. Try it; it won't cost you a dime.
It is time…..
BUFORD OVERSTREET
ROANOKE
