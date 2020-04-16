A little over three years ago a minority of voters was able to elect a reality TV celebrity and ego/megalomaniac to be in charge of leading our country. After giving away enormous amounts of money to the wealthy and corporations through Republican supported tax cuts this lying, tweeter-in-chief has not once, as far as I know, taken responsibility for anything at all, other than what shows him in a good light. Just recently he said "I don't take responsibility at all" after being asked a sensible question about the coronavirus. How about this (to reporters on March 6:) “Anybody that wants a test can get a test.” How responsible is that? I may be a liberal, I don't support our current liar-in-chief, but let's look at the facts. Here is a man who bragged about grabbing women's genitals, accused a judge of being impartial because he was of Mexican heritage, constantly criticized Obama for playing golf and said on the campaign trail "I'm gonna be working, I won't have time to play golf," and on and on and on. I want to know where the check from Mexico is that he said will pay for his wall. Or the great investment in workers and research his tax cuts to corporations were going to make (they mostly bought back their own stock). But the thing that really gets me is his moronic and childish use of insulting names for people he is supposed to be working with. (Shifty Schiff, Deep State Department, etc.) Because he is so fond of this name calling I have a few to suggest for him. Deplorable Donald. Despicable Donald. Tiny Trump. Donald Chump. Donald Plump. Orange Man.
OK, I may have just insulted the President, but not nearly as many times as he has insulted others. Just following his example. He is supposed to set a good example, isn't he?
LARRY EVANS
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY
