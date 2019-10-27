In an article in the October 11 Roanoke Times Donald Trump was quoted as saying at the Minneapolis rally, “They want to erase your vote like it never existed.” Is he talking about how the Electoral College appointed him president after he lost the popular vote by two million votes?
JOHN VANLUIK
ROANOKE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.