The article (“Pedestrian struck in downtown Roanoke," Oct. 31) caught my attention as I had been struck by a car at that same intersection in April of 2011 at around 5 p.m. The police were called and an ambulance took me to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. My recovery was painful, and I was on crutches for four months.
While immobilized, I called the City Engineer, and he suggested putting up a sign telling drivers to watch for pedestrians. I didn’t think that would help. I suggested we go back to when traffic lights stopped all vehicular traffic on a regular basis for pedestrians downtown. My dilemma was that the motorist had the green light, and I had the white hand. He was turning left onto Second Street while I was crossing Second Street on foot.
The City Engineer said they changed the stop lights because studies showed that the right turn on red saved time and money and that cities all over the country had adopted that method. Furthermore, no one had complained or had been hit at that intersection. No? My accident was never in The Roanoke Times and probably never put on record, even after I requested it. Although my accident was not a right on red situation, if all motor traffic had been stopped as had been the case previously, the accident would not have occurred.
Yes, I knew about the continuously flowing traffic signals, because I had been to New York City. The flow of traffic never ceased until pedestrians moved in a human surge to cut off moving traffic making the right turn on red. The scene was chaotic and dangerous. Roanoke streets were safe and civilized until we took up the New York way. Do we in Roanoke favor saving miniscule time and fuel money over the safety of pedestrians?
GAIL TANSILL LAMBERT
ROANOKE
