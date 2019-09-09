Three cheers for Alwyn Moss's op-ed ("The tree, a gift to preserve," July 29) on the Blacksburg hillside with its beautiful old trees, the former location of the middle school, that is slated to be transmogrified by a developer into a treeless, traffic-generating complex of buildings. Ms. Moss is right that this hillside has been a gift to the community.

Actually, it was a gift while the middle school still stood on it. But the Two Council has decided unanimously to take the gift away, preferring instead more revenue. Is more revenue a greater benefit than the landscape Ms. Moss so eloquently describes? Someday town residents, seeing buildings on the once lovely hillside, will feel in their bones that the answer is no, but by then it will be too late.

H. SCOTT BUTLER

BLACKSBURG

