Recent events beg questions on how the decision-makers at Radford University spend taxpayers’ money (the last I heard Radford was a public university with a substantial portion of their budget being provided by the state).

First, last March I read that the annual salary for Radford’s recently terminated Assistant Provost for Global Education and Engagement was in the neighborhood of $175, 000. I have to wonder what a non-citizen with such a lofty title does to justify such an exorbitant salary?

Second, did Radford really fly Katie Couric in on a private jet and pay her $195,000 to moderate a 90-minute political discussion between Ana Navarro and Donna Brazile, and pay them $25,000 each?

Maybe there’s something about the system that I don’t understand, but if all this was directly or indirectly funded by taxpayers’ money, then somebody is coming up short of being a good steward of public funds. The Commonwealth has too many citizens living below the poverty level to be spending that kind of money on salaries of subordinate officers and non-essential projects.

ROBERT C. EWERS

ROANOKE

Load comments