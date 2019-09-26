Recent events beg questions on how the decision-makers at Radford University spend taxpayers’ money (the last I heard Radford was a public university with a substantial portion of their budget being provided by the state).
First, last March I read that the annual salary for Radford’s recently terminated Assistant Provost for Global Education and Engagement was in the neighborhood of $175, 000. I have to wonder what a non-citizen with such a lofty title does to justify such an exorbitant salary?
Second, did Radford really fly Katie Couric in on a private jet and pay her $195,000 to moderate a 90-minute political discussion between Ana Navarro and Donna Brazile, and pay them $25,000 each?
Maybe there’s something about the system that I don’t understand, but if all this was directly or indirectly funded by taxpayers’ money, then somebody is coming up short of being a good steward of public funds. The Commonwealth has too many citizens living below the poverty level to be spending that kind of money on salaries of subordinate officers and non-essential projects.
ROBERT C. EWERS
ROANOKE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.