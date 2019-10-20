Joseph Maxwell's Cornershot of Sept. 10 on the pleasure of owning old things wakes up old memories in me: I'm 82 now. I stir my coffee with my grandmother's spoons; I drive over Iron Mountain on Highway 21, which my daddy helped build when he was foreman of a road crew back in the 1920s. I have a hand-forged fork with a bone handle from the old Ward farm in Speedwell.
The not-so-Great Depression of the 1930s changed my family forever: it moved my parents into town, to a corporate job with promotions that moved us west of the Mississippi, but it's hard to relocate mountain people. Every summer we made the 1,200-mile drive home, and everybody wept when we had to leave. I came home to retire here.
I'm astonished at how rootless so many of us have become: my youngest sister knew people who didn't know their grandparents' names. I try to imagine the agonies of people stranded at the U.S.-Mexico border with their children in separate steel cages, and my heart fails me. What are we doing to them? If there's a better way to do this, I'm for it.
Don't get me wrong; we're enormously lucky here--so far. But recession rumors are already starting to circulate, and this country may be heading for some ugly times. I figure if we had to, we could take a refugee family of five, if at least one of them was a baby or a small child, but it would be a squeeze in our 975-square-foot cabin.
As our coastline shrinks, we're going to get a lot more inland migration; where will these people go? I may be gone by then, but a lot of us won't.
Think about this when you go to the election polls:
Way too few people have way too much money, and way too much of the power. It's getting hard to tell Democrats from Republicans, so many in both parties have gotten complacent, or hateful, or both. They hold expensive fundraisers and forget about the rest of us. More and more I wonder if it's time for a third party.
KYLE NOBLE
INDEPENDENCE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.