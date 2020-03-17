Some people claim that they have been abducted or asleep since President Trump was elected and taken office. They wonder if he has done anything about the promises he has made.

Why, yes, he has done just about everything he said he would do, but you know what when something goes wrong in the world it's his fault. At least he does not make fake promises unlike the Democrats do. I think our President has done a wonderful job and I hope he keeps on doing it too.

MARGARET LOVE

BLACKSBURG

