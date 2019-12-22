Representative Ben Cline, like many other Republicans, has labeled the House's impeachment inquiry a “farce.”

Most Americans have accepted the fact that Donald Trump held up the military aid promised to our allies, The Ukraine, in order to pressure them into a mock “investigation” of his political rivals: the Bidens.

No Republican has spoken to that fact. . . . Everyone knows that Donald Trump did it. So why does Ben Cline label the House's inquiry a “farce.” Perhaps, just perhaps, Ben Cline has also taken up Trump's habit of using “alternative facts.”

JOHN WINFREY

LEXINGTON

