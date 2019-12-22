Representative Ben Cline, like many other Republicans, has labeled the House's impeachment inquiry a “farce.”
Most Americans have accepted the fact that Donald Trump held up the military aid promised to our allies, The Ukraine, in order to pressure them into a mock “investigation” of his political rivals: the Bidens.
No Republican has spoken to that fact. . . . Everyone knows that Donald Trump did it. So why does Ben Cline label the House's inquiry a “farce.” Perhaps, just perhaps, Ben Cline has also taken up Trump's habit of using “alternative facts.”
JOHN WINFREY
LEXINGTON
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.