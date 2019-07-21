I can still recite the Honor Code I signed on every test I took in college. Honesty, I believed, was a value. I have often said that honesty should be the basis for and foundation of any true democracy. Deception skews and can even destroy everything. The problem has perhaps always been that government and leadership do not always tell the people the truth. How do you vote an intelligent choice if you aren't given the truth? We were never told the truth about our war in Vietnam; at least not until thousands of lives were lost and decades of years passed. And there are hundreds more examples. Just ask a Native American.
Now realizing for certain that we are not ever going to be given the truth by leadership unless it is part of a story that benefits their retention of power, I am changing my position on truth. Why should we, the people, be any more truthful than our leadership? Religious leadership lies, government leadership lies and corporate leadership lies. Why, then, should any individual be truthful if lying is to their advantage?
Have we become a society that lives by the Golden Rule more so than in the past? Is our leadership more honest with us? Ask Jeffery Epstein if honesty pays. Ask Jimmy Swaggart, Jim Baker, a thousand priests, Bill Clinton and Donald Trump if honesty is really the best policy. They’ve all profited more by not telling the truth. So again, if there is any disadvantage in being truthful and lying can serve our purpose, why should we, the people, care about being honest? Taxes, home sales, the selling of anything, job applications and resumes’ are all things we’re told to be truthful about. In most of the world it probably doesn’t pay.
FREDERICK PALMER
RINER