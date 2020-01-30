Donald Trump said Wednesday he didn't mention the U.S. service members who were injured in an Iranian strike against a U.S. base because they suffered "headaches." When CBS News Weijia Jiang pressed Trump further asking and I quote,"You don't consider a traumatic brain injury (concussion) serious, his reply was and again I quote, "No, I don't consider them very serious injuries, relative to other injuries that I've seen." Really. This idiocy could only come from a guy who got out of Vietnam because of bone spurs.
BOB SOUTHARD
SALEM
