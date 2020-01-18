Democrats were quick to criticize our response to Iran’s attack on our Baghdad Embassy. They called it “Trump’s Benghazi.” Really?!? We remember Obama and Hillary Rodham Clinton’s reaction to Benghazi, and it was hardly a model to follow after an embassy attack.
For starters, the Benghazi response was politicized from the start, even as Al-Qaeda was killing our ambassador and his three associates. Obama, HRC and Democrats had “high fived” each other earlier, taking credit for the raid that had killed Osama bin Laden in the middle of the night at his compound in Pakistan. They bragged that Al Qaeda had been neutralized, but this attack proved otherwise. So they lied, blaming it on a group protesting an anti-Islamic video.
We also remember Obama’s foreign policy for the Middle East. It was anchored with the belief that spreading Iran’s influence in the region was a good thing for stability. That’s why he sent them billions and signed a weak, passive Nuclear Treaty. We know Iran should never go nuclear and that is why Trump rightly withdrew from it.
General Soleimani, who commanded the quds unit of the Iranian Revolution Guard (IRG) was pure evil. His unit was responsible for the ubiquitous “roadside bombs,” that killed and maimed American troops during the Iraqi war. He organized and trained the Shiite militias outside of Iran that terrorized the Middle East. During his career, he is responsible for hundreds of American deaths.
As to Trump’s patience and restraint, Soleimani conducted 10 attacks on U.S. military installations in Iraq before planing and executing the attack on our Baghdad Embassy. And he bragged in public about killing Americans.
Our President’s strategic plan is different from his predecessor’s — no extended land wars, no regime changes and serious “red lines” not to be breached.
And he wants no terrorism that spreads Iranian influence in the region.
The Wall Street Journal reported that after their Embassy attack, Ali Khameni taunted President Trump with a tweet reading “there is nothing you can do!” The WSJ’s reaction — “turns out he could.” Amen!
PHILLIP W. UNGER
DALEVILLE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.