Why No internet? Lumos Internet outages in Fincastle and surrounding areas have greatly affected my business this week.
Service reps reported that outages were coming from their “central office” later I am told, “it is due to a ‘rerouting’ of Internet traffic due to high usage.”
My internet service was out from Tuesday 500pm until 900am Wed morning(high usage all night?)and then again the next day. Zoom app reporting an “unstable connection.” I could not conduct business.
Unresponsive to service calls, I received a screeching beep on Tuesday and a never ending “someone will be right with you” Wednesday.
My music teaching business is online due to Covid, loss of Internet means that, I can’t connect to students.
No internet service also means, no security alarm for my home and business.
Corporations need to be accountable to the public for interruptions in their service, especially for “rerouting.”
CHERYL LUNSFORD
The Guitar Dojo Music Studio
FINCASTLE
