On June 8, the International Day of Action for Elephants in Zoos, meet Asha. Asha was taken from the wild as a baby and has suffered at the Natural Bridge Zoo for decades. This highly social animal hasn't been able to communicate or interact with other elephants in years. When she's not being forced to give rides for hours in the sweltering summer heat, she's confined to a barn that has damp concrete flooring in the frigid winters.
Thanks to decades of field research, we know that elephants like Asha are keenly intelligent. A herd's matriarch has learned safe routes and reliable water sources — knowledge that has been passed down for thousands of years. As Ingrid Newkirk points out in her book, "Animalkind," elephants will help baby elephants escape from muddy holes, navigate swamps and avoid electrified fences. They've been seen removing tranquilizer darts from downed friends and spreading dust on their wounds to protect against flies.
In captivity, these complex and multifaceted emotional relationships are left in tatters. Many captive elephants spend their days swaying like mindless automatons to try to cope with the stress and die decades short of their expected lifespans.
As long as people buy a ticket or a ride, elephants like Asha will continue to suffer. Learn more about animals who need our help by checking out "Animalkind," available at www.PETA.org.
JENNIFER O'CONNOR
PETA FOUNDATION
NORFOLK
