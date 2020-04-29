Peter Hain’s editorial piece in The Roanoke Times on April 8 ("Puzzled by Biden"), was an unfortunate example of some Republican’s constant refrain and attacks on perceived threats from opposing political party positions.
In typical sophomoric and schoolyard fashion, he attacked Joe Biden: for the length of service as a public servant, his physical and mental health, the class standing in college and law school and his surviving son’s personal and professional life. He shamelessly regurgitated conspiracy theories previously debunked but given new life through Russian social media about Biden’s role in Ukraine’s corruption reform.
During this Holy Week, it is a sad commentary that Mr. Hain, a retired career federal civil servant, would see fit to ignore and support one of the most dangerous and corrupt administrations in the history of the United States. How can one ignore the acts or retribution and criticism of the national intelligence service by Trump that culminated this week in the firing of two Inspector Generals?
I recognize some differentiate between political and objective truths and label them alternative realities, but it would be refreshing to see some intelligent discourse of the true political issues of concern facing this nation today.
JOHN W. SMITH
BOONES MILL
