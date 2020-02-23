I hate to bother you, but I recently escaped after two years being held hostage by extraterrestrials. They treated me well. I even got to watch TV, though the only channel was confined to reruns from Mr. Trump’s campaign for President and the first year of his term. I’m hoping you can take some time from your busy schedules to bring me up to date on what I’ve missed, especially relative to his promises.
Has Mr. Trump balanced the federal budget yet? Any progress on paying down the debt?
Has the President released his comprehensive plan for immigration reform, and if so, did it pass?
Mr. Trump promised to present a plan guaranteeing “health insurance for everybody” and no cuts in Medicaid. That’s on track, yes?
How’s Jared’s plan for peace in the Middle East coming along?
I imagine there’s been a little turnover in the cabinet. Any scandals?
I hate to ask The Roanoke Times to spend time bringing one person up to date, but there’s an election coming up and I want to be an informed voter. Thanks very much.
PAUL METZ
BLACKSBURG
