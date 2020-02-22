As a left-leaning Democrat I support the recent agenda on gun safety. Mostly. However, although I don't own a gun, I do have a concealed carry permit and do enjoy a Saturday at a certain local shooting range.
Professional, well managed and safe, these tax paying, locally employing businesses give shooters a place to practice the sport while gaining important experience in gun safety. The employees are happy to spend time teaching the proper handling, loading and firing of these weapons while always reminding you that this is serious business.
No place is safer to shoot or learn about guns. So what is the point of Del. Dan Helmer's HB 567 placing needless and pointless restrictions on indoor ranges? Regulations like these only confirm to our Republican friends the false narrative that Democrats aren't really serious about gun safety, they are just anti-gun. I would strongly encourage my Democratic friends to not support this ill-conceived bill and get serious on bills that can at least be supported logically.
DAVID THALER
ROANOKE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.