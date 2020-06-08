There is much in Mike Ellerbrock's "Diversity makes America great" column (May 21) that is misleading or incorrect. His "reality" that in-migration does not lower the wages of US workers suggests that the law of supply and demand does not apply to labor. A major influx of workers will certainly lower wages for workers who must compete with them. The meat-packing industry is a good example of this phenomenon.
The meat-packing industry used to offer decent wages and benefits for a hard day's work. Today wages in the industry are about 60% of what they were in the 1980s adjusted for inflation. US workers making a living wage have been largely replaced by low wage, often illegal, immigrants who are not capable of bargaining for better wages and working conditions.
These are not jobs that US workers will not do. They have become jobs that US workers increasingly cannot take at the wages being paid and still support themselves and their families. When ICE raids one of these facilities, it is not uncommon to find gross OSHA violations in addition to illegal workers.
The gains from lower wages are passed up the chain to the business interests, who naturally refuse to use E-Verify to ensure that only legal workers are hired. Their workers often must depend upon services at the local and state level and live in sub-par over-crowded housing to survive.
Assistance from local schools, hospitals, churches, and social services enable these workers to exist. This places a burden on the local communities both in quality of life and finances. It is no surprise that the communities where these facilities are located have now become "hot spots" for the COVID-19 outbreak.
With so many US workers now unemployed, it is imperative that we institute mandatory E-Verify and start paying first-world wages. It is absurd to decry inequality while helping the business elites impoverish our workers by exploiting cheap foreign - and often illegal - labor.
DEENA FLINCHUM
BLACKSBURG
