As a volunteer advocate, the Alzheimer’s Association has been so important to my family while we were caring for my grandmother who passed away with Alzheimer’s disease nearly nine years ago. Now, as I continue caring for the elderly in my role as a professional caregiver the Alzheimer’s Association continues to play a most important role due to its support of staff, families and residents through the support group, hotline, website (alz.org) and never ending source of facts and figures information.
With that being said, I understand many nonprofit organizations, including the Alzheimer’s Association, have been severely financially impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and have not been included in a relief package by the federal government. Therefore, I am asking that my Representative Morgan Griffith expand nonprofit access to credit to support nonprofit employers with between 500 and 10,000 employees in the next COVID-19 relief package. I could never imagine another family having to face challenges due to Alzheimer’s or a related dementia without having the support, programs and resources of the Alzheimer’s Association, like my family has leaned on.
To continue our fight to end Alzheimer’s, our nation’s most expensive and devastating disease, please join me in encouraging Congressman Griffith to consider the millions of Virginia families that depend on nonprofits like the Alzheimer’s Association.
HEATHER GEARHART
ELLISTON
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.