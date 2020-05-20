More than 22 million American have lost their jobs in four weeks in March and April, including well over 100,000 here in Virginia. That national total is ten times larger than any other four-week period in U.S. history, and there’s no reason to think we’ve seen the end of the coronavirus-induced layoffs. This is a totally unprecedented economic catastrophe.
The U.S. did not opt to work with employers on the same scale as other countries to keep employees on payrolls until they could return to work on the other side of the crisis, opting instead to rely largely on unemployment insurance to provide a temporary income after layoffs had already been enacted. But unemployment doesn’t pay out forever, and eventually those (likely well over) 22 million people will need to find some more permanent way to pay the bills.
I am not optimistic about what it would look like to leave the task of reemploying the nation up to traditional market forces. A massive glut of desperate job seekers almost certainly means shrinking wages and benefits, and it isn’t hard to imagine the last of our already-dwindling legal protections for workers disappearing in an environment where employees and job seekers have even less leverage than they did before the pandemic.
On the other hand, we could use this as a moment to ensure that the post-COVID working world is more equitable and humane than the one we had before. The scale of the problem virtually demands large-scale intervention by national, state and local governments. There’s no reason that intervention can’t include things like a livable minimum wage for all Americans, universal health care, abolition of student debt and many more sorely-needed reforms.
The suffering of the Great Depression helped make possible the progress of the New Deal. Rather than let America’s largest employers dictate the terms of our path out of the coronavirus employment crisis, let’s hold our elected representatives accountable and make sure their response serves the interest of working Americans.
BRIAN SNELL
ROANOKE
