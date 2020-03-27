I expected to see my goddaughter, Sara Dill (soon to be Sara Hill) in The Roanoke Times. But I expected her to appear in the business section. Yet there she was in the front page story in the Times on March 23 talking about the disruption to her wedding due to the coronavirus.
Without any self-pity or victim-hood she said that the effects of the virus on her wedding date were not a tragedy for her but that “other people are facing tragedy so we’re going to take a positive attitude.” I’d suggest that she and her fiancé, Mike, have a wonderful attitude that we all should share. And I still expect to see her in the business section one day.
PAUL YENGST
ROANOKE
