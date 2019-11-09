I'm am getting so tired of listening to the "impeachment" talk. If the truth be known the ones seeking this are the ones who need to be impeached.

I am spending my taxpayer dollars for our senators and representatives to protect my interest in running our government. I am getting tired of the waste of taxpayers' money on witch hunts just because they are being out flanked by someone who actually knows how to run a business, which is what our government is. Pelosi and her cohorts are a joke and the American people need to see them for what they are!

GILL ROSEBERRY

SALEM

