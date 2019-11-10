The reason Trump pulled out of Syria is simple. Did no one in the media not see the article about Trump Tower opening in Istanbul two days after he pulled troops out of the Kurds territory. Trump is simple. Family profit for a country's betrayal. He gained office to get out of debt. He's doing a good job by giving a huge tax cut to the 1% and nothing for the working man. But back to Trump Tower Istanbul. He simply made a deal with Erdogan to open Trump Tower in his country and he'd give him the shirt off the countries back i.e: The Kurds, a peaceful democracy the USA supported for years until the back stabber (Trump) came to office. It was reported that the Tower was opened two days after the pullout with Trump and Erdogan again talking and buttering up each other about the success of the opening and I suppose the murder and degradation of Kurd society.
Why has the media fake Fox or others not caught onto this egregious act from these world leaders. It's simple, they like all the rest of us can't believe it's actually true, that this deal went down in the middle of the aggression by Turkey. Apparently that wasn't enough for Erdogan he wanted more along with Trump's buddy Putin. Sooooo Trump decided to end all sanctions against Turkey, I suppose for the benefit of Trump Tower Istanbul why else would a con man make a deal like that and TOTALLY betray our country's allies for his own gain. The Trump deal goes on while our Congress gathers the evidence to put him in jail. Please a majority begs you, IMPEACH and convict!
DOUGLAS CHANCEY
BLACKSBURG
